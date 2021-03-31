5,313 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $172.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average of $145.74. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

