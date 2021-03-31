5,542 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 179,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

