5N Plus’ (FPLSF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FPLSF. Desjardins lifted their target price on 5N Plus from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FPLSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

