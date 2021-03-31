730,610 Shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 730,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.88% of Summit Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,478,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMT stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

