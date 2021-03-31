79,149 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,574,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,485. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

