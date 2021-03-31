87,981 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. AtonRa Partners owned 0.13% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CBAY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,245. The company has a market capitalization of $314.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

