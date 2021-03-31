900 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $799,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,254,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,854,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $380,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $596.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.