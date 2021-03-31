908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.32 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. 908 Devices updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $79.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

