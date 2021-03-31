Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.61. 135,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,748. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

