Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 156,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,594. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $7,377,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

