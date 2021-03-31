Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2021
IntraDay guidance to 2.70-2.95 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
