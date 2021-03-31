Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 2.70-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $2,476,151.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

