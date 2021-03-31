Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Acciona alerts:

ACXIF opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. Acciona has a 1 year low of $86.49 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.