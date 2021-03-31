ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price fell 6.4% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.25. 1,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADCT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit