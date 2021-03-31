ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price fell 6.4% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.25. 1,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADCT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.