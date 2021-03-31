Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 43 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

