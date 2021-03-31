Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 203,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

