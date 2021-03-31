Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29.

