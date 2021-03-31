Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

