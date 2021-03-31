Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,214 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 101,496 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

