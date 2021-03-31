Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

