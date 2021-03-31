Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after buying an additional 804,537 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

