Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

Mar 31st, 2021

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. Adyen has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

