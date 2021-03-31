Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Aegon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.