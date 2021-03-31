Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Aemetis stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $608.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

