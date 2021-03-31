Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANNSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $159.23.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

