Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Update

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

