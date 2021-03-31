Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE AEVA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,404. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

The Fly

