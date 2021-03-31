Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

