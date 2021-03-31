Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,161 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

