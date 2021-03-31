Agrify (AGFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGFY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGFY. Roth Capital began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

