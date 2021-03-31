Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

NYSE APD traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $280.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.25 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.