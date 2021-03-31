Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,758,000 after purchasing an additional 350,455 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.86. 226,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $137.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

