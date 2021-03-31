Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 3,217 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 565,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

