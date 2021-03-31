Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. 692,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,520. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

