AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.