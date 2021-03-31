Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €228.00 ($268.24) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €215.69 ($253.76).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €219.05 ($257.71) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €205.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €190.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

