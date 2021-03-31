AlphaValue Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Reduce

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTI. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.71 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 642,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 623,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

