Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ALS opened at C$14.52 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$602.26 million and a P/E ratio of -22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

