Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Gap Down to $79.34

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.34, but opened at $77.59. Amdocs shares last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 14,314 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 235,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,923,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

