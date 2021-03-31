American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $107,271.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacy Siegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21.

AEO stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

