American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,518,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 123,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,420,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

