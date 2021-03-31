American International Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of South State worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,201,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit