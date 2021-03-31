American International Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of South State worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,201,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

