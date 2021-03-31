American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nielsen by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Nielsen by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 155,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

