American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rexnord worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexnord by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $52,482,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXN. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

