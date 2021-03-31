American International Group Inc. Sells 35,982 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

