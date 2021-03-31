Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Americas Silver by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

