Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE APH opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

