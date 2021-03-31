Analysts Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSOD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after buying an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. 16,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,978. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

