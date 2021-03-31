Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $652.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. 648,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,330. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

