Analysts Issue Forecasts for LTC Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of LTC opened at $42.39 on Monday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.