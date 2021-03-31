Analysts Issue Forecasts for LTC Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.
Shares of LTC opened at $42.39 on Monday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
