Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $19.75

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $19.07. 1,277,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

